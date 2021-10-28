United Services Automobile Association Makes New $7.60 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22,339.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of STX traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

