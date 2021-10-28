Universal Display (OLED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

