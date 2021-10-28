Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s third-quarter earnings of $2.67 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and decreased 7.3% year over year. Results were hurt by escalating costs and a weak performance of its Behavioral Health Care Services segment. Its segments, Acute Care and Behavioral Health have been contributing to the top line. Increase in the number of licensed beds in the acute care hospitals and behavioral health centers since 2012 has driven growth. Acquisitions have played an instrumental role in building its growth trajectory by adding facilities, bed and hospital to its portfolio. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, escalating expenses due to due to high salaries, wages and benefits, other operating expenses and supplies expenses bothers. Low ROE is another concern.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on UHS. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.60.

UHS stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

