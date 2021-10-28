UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00209456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

