UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $10.43. UP Fintech shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 218,667 shares traded.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

