USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.76 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,227.74 or 0.99950445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.31 or 0.06801232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

