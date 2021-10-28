Utah Retirement Systems Buys 1,700 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VER opened at $51.63 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

