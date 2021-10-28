Utah Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

