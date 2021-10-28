Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 87.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.16. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $159.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

