Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $201.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

