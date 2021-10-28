Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.7% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 720.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

