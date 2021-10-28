Utah Retirement Systems Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 324.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 8.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

