V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $101.00 at BTIG Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 349,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 45.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

