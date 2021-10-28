Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 229,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

