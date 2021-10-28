Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 52,313 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Domo worth $180,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

