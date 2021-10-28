Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 771,432 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $192,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

