Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 149.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.67% of American Well worth $171,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Well by 234.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Well by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in American Well by 179.0% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth $621,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

