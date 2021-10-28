Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PROS worth $175,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in PROS by 22.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 64.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PROS by 62.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.