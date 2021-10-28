Vanguard Group Inc. Has $185.19 Million Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.70% of Northwest Bancshares worth $185,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

