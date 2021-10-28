Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 58,674 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.97% of Pan American Silver worth $178,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.8% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

