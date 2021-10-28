Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $189,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 90.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 269,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 167,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

