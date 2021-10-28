Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

VB opened at $226.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $155.15 and a 12 month high of $232.78.

