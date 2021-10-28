Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.25 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.47.

