Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $237.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

