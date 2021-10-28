Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.90

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.90 and last traded at $107.41, with a volume of 18890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

