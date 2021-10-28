VAULT (VAULT) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $6.97 or 0.00011315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $3.31 million and $1,377.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,041 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.