Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 254.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

