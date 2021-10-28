VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.