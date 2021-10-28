Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Veoneer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNE opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Danske lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.