Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

