Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.
In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
