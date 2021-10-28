VersaBank (TSE:VB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE VB opened at C$14.90 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$6.31 and a 12 month high of C$17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.12.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.