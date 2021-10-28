Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $233,120.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $233,120.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.06 or 0.06908392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.00307545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.17 or 0.00941424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00433326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00264252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00229342 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,411,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

