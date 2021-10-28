Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $4.33. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 10,523,968 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

