Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

