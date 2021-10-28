Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,949 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veru were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERU. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Veru by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veru by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veru by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 524,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Veru by 166.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

