ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRM opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.08.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

