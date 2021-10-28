ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRM opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.08.
ViaDerma Company Profile
