Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $65.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viasat by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

