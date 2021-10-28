Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
About Victory Square Technologies
