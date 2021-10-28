Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

