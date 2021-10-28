VIDY (VIDY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $1.29 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00206237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00098695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.