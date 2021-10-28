Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Down 4.6%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. 66,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,037,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

