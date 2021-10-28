Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Shares Bought by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,589 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Viracta Therapeutics worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,693,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,990,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.