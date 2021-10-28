Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.40. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,660 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

