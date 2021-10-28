VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,959,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.98% of VirnetX worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 19.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in VirnetX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VirnetX by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VirnetX by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VirnetX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 66,841.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.