Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $277.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.56.

V opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $420.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

