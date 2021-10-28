Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos stock remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 463,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

