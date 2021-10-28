Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 112.02 ($1.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.40. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

