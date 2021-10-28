Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171 ($2.23).
Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 112.02 ($1.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.40. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
