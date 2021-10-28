W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings. Nevertheless, it has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. It has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.27.

WRB stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

