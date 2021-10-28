Wagerr One Day Volume Hits $186.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $186.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00620647 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 221,255,809 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.