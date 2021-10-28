WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKME. Barclays began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

WKME stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 130,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,902,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 148.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

