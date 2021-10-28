Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 185,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.